Bills Complete HC Interview With Former Giants HC Brian Daboll

The Buffalo Bills announced they have completed a HC interview with former Giants HC Brian Daboll.

We have completed an interview with Brian Daboll for our head coaching position. 📰: https://t.co/1vTvKN2WhM pic.twitter.com/0C7A2yd4uB — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 22, 2026

Here’s a list of candidates for the Bills’ HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Requested)

(Requested) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Scheduled)

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.