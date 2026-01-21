Bills Complete Interview With OC Joe Brady For HC Job

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they’ve completed their interview with offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Bills job:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Expected)

(Expected) Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Requested)

(Requested) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

Brady, 36, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers’ offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and promoted him to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door a few years ago.

In 2025, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 4 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 1 in rushing yards, and No. 15 in passing yards.