Bills Could Re-Sign CB Tre’Davious White After Draft

Veteran CB Tre’Davious White is still a free agent after spending the 2025 season back with the Buffalo, where he spent the first seven years of his career.

During a press conference on Monday, Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke on the veteran corner. While Beane said no move is likely to happen before the draft, they “would never close the door” on bringing someone like White back.

“Yeah, I mean, we love Tre’Davious,” Beane said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I think at this point, you know, we’re waiting through the draft and probably he is as well. You would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back here to Buffalo.”

White, 31, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bills signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He was set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million for the next two years before agreeing to a restructured contract with the team.

The Bills released White with a post-June 1 designation this offseason and he later signed a one-year contract with the Rams.

From there, the Rams traded White to the Ravens in 2024 for a seventh-round pick swap. White then went back to Buffalo on a one-year, $3 million deal ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, White appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 40 tackles, one interception and 10 pass defenses.

We have him listed in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents.