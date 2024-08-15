Bills Cut WR Chase Claypool From IR With Settlement

The Buffalo Bills officially cut WR Chase Claypool from their injured reserve with an injury settlement on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Claypool, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2023.

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool at the deadline in 2022. Chicago traded Claypool to the Dolphins the following season in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The Bills signed him to a contract in May.

In 2023, Claypool appeared in three games for the Bears and nine games for the Dolphins, recording eight receptions on 21 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.