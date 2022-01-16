Bills DC Leslie Frazier Interviewing With Dolphins Today

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins will interview Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy today.

Miami is also talking to Bills OC Brian Daboll for the same job today. Frazier will interview with the Chicago Bears later this week as well.

Here’s where Miami’s coaching search stands.

Interviews:

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers OC Mike McDaniel (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

(Requested) Rams RBs coach/assistant HC Thomas Brown (Requested)

Frazier, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.