Bills DE Joey Bosa Out Until Training Camp With Calf Injury

Bills HC Sean McDermott informed reporters this morning that DE Joey Bosa strained his calf and will miss the remainder of the spring program, via Alaina Getzenberg.

Bosa should be healthy for training camp according to McDermott. Teams are usually extra cautious with soft tissue injuries this time of year, so it makes sense for them to shut Bosa down, especially given the veteran’s lengthy injury history.

Bosa, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He had one year remaining on that deal and was scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million in 2025 after he renegotiated his deal before the 2024 season to remain in Los Angeles. However, the Chargers cut him this offseason and he signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills.

In 2024, Bosa appeared in 14 games for the Chargers, recording 22 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five sacks.