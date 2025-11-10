Bills DE Landon Jackson Tore Multiple Knee Ligaments

According to Jordan Schultz, Bills third-round DE Landon Jackson tore his MCL and PCL in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Thankfully it seems like Jackson avoided the dreaded ACL tear, and Schultz says Jackson is expected to make a full recovery. The team is still determining how much time he’ll miss but it seems like there’s a strong chance he goes on injured reserve.

Jackson, 22, was a four-star recruit and the eighth-ranked edge in the 2021 recruiting class out of Texarkana, Texas. He committed to LSU and transferred to Arkansas after one season with the Tigers. Jackson earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023 and second-team All-SEC in 2024.

The Bills used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Jackson. He signed a four-year, $6,615,272 rookie contract that includes a $1,451,110 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Jackson appeared in 42 games and recorded 116 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defended.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in three games for the Bills but didn’t record any stats.