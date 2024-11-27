Bills Designate Two Players To Return

Per Joe Buscaglia, the Bills opened the practice window for DT DeWayne Carter and OT Tylan Grable, designating them to return from injured reserve.

Carter was carving out a role as a rookie and earned two starts through the first seven games before being placed on injured reserve.

Carter, 23, is a former third-round pick by the Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Duke. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract.

In 2024, Carter has appeared in seven games and recorded nine tackles, three tackles for loss, and one pass defense.