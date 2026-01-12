Bills Designating DT Ed Oliver & WR Curtis Samuel To Return

The Bills will designate WR Curtis Samuel and DT Ed Oliver to return from injured reserve this week, per Sal Capaccio.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

However, the goal for Buffalo would obviously be to have them ready to play this weekend if possible.

Oliver has been on injured reserve with a biceps injury but also injured his knee during the process.

Oliver, 27, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that included a $12,329,200 signing bonus with the Bills.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option last year, worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2025, Oliver appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded 12 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Samuel, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. Samuel played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $6,453,660 that included a signing bonus of $2,833,572.

Samuel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year $34.5 million contract with Washington in 2021. After playing out that deal, he signed another three-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Bills.

In 2025, Samuel appeared in six games for the Bills and caught seven passes on nine targets for 81 yards and a touchdown.