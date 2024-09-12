Bills Elevate DE Kingsley Jonathan To Active Roster

The Buffalo Bills announced they have elevated DE Kingsley Jonathan to the active roster for their Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins.

Jonathan, 26, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2022. Buffalo waived him coming out of training camp but signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

The Bills released him again in November 2022 before bringing him back on the practice squad, where he was elevated multiple times throughout the season. They signed him to a futures contract following the 2022 season and waived him again after training camp in 2024 but re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2023, Jonathan appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded five total tackles.