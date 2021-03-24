Bills Free Up $7.568M Of Cap Space By Reworking CB Tre’Davious White’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bills restructured the contract of CB Tre’Davious White in recent days.

Yates mentions that the Bills specifically converted White’s $9.46 million salary and into a signing bonus that will be prorated over the length of their deals.

In turn, the Bills created $7.568 million of cap space.

White, 25, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bill signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed last year.

In 2020, White appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 57 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and 11 passes defended.