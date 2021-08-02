Bills GM Brandon Beane: Deadline For Josh Allen Extension Talks To Come During Preseason

Bills GM Brandon Beane addressed the current status of extension talks with QB Josh Allen on WGR 550 Monday by saying they will “probably put a deadline on [contract talks] at some point here in the preseason.”

Beane did not offer a specific date at which extension talks would end. However, should Allen end up playing out the year under his rookie contract, he expects them to pick up negotiations shortly after the season is out.

“Hopefully we can get something done this year,” Beane said. “Josh knows him and I have had great conversations this spring, and summer, about it. He’ll play it out this year even if we can’t get something done. I promised him if we can’t get [an extension] done that we’ll pick it up as soon as we get to next offseason and try again.”

Kim Jones recently reported that there’s been “no momentum” towards an extension for Allen and the two sides could wait until after the 2021 season if something isn’t finalized by August 15.

Ian Rapoport added that an extension for Allen “does not seem imminent at all.”

Allen, 25, is a former first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $21.183 million rookie contract in 2018 that included a $13.485 million signing bonus when the Bills picked up his fifth-year option lats month.

The fifth-year option will cost the Bills $23.106 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. However, it won’t prevent them from agreeing to a long-term extension over the next year or so.

In 2020, Allen started all 16 games, completing 69.2% of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed 102 times for 421 yards (4.1 YPC) and eight additional touchdowns.

