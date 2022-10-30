Bills Inquired About Alvin Kamara, Exploring RB Help Before Trade Deadline

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Bills reached out to the Saints to inquire about RB Alvin Kamara ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

The Saints rebuffed the Bills’ offer, but Glazer adds there are other running backs like San Francisco’s Jeff Wilson, Los Angeles’ Cam Akers and Cleveland’s Kareem Hunt that the Bills could explore acquiring.

Glazer notes Buffalo was in the mix with the Panthers for RB Christian McCaffrey as well.

There have been some conflicting reports on Kamara’s status ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

Kamara, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his four-year, $3.85 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He’s set to make a base salary of $9.4 million in 2023.

In 2022, Kamara has appeared in five games for the Saints and rushed for 351 yards on 77 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with 24 receptions on 35 targets for 191 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Kamara as the news is available.