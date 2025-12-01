Bills K Tyler Bass Won’t Return This Year After Surgery

Bills HC Sean McDermott informed reporters that K Tyler Bass had surgery and is effectively out for the remainder of the season, per Katherine Fitzgerald.

Bass has been on injured reserve all season with a hip/groin injury. The team signed veteran K Matt Prater who has filled in without skipping too much of a beat.

Bass, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Bills out of Georgia Southern back in 2020. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract when Buffalo re-signed him to a four-year extension worth up to $21 million in 2023.

He’s due base salaries of $3.85 million and $3.2 million in the final two years of his contract.

In 2024, Bass appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and converted 24 of 29 field goal attempts (87.1%) and 59 of 64 PATs (92.2%).