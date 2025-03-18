Bills LB Matt Milano Agreed To Pay Cut

Bills LB Matt Milano agreed to a pay cut as part of a reworked deal, per Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap.

Fitzgerald says Milano reduced his pay by $3.6 million but can make up that same amount in incentives. His new deal has a base value of $6.3 million with $5.6 million of that sum guaranteed.

The deal saves the Bills $6.2 million in cap space and voids after this season, giving Milano a chance to test free agency.

We had highlighted Milano as a potential cap cut candidate to watch this offseason but the two sides were able to work out a compromise instead. Milano, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. Milano was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. He was due base salaries of $9.25 million over each of the final two years of the deal when he signed another two-year extension. He had two years remaining on that contract and was owed a salary of $10 million in 2025. In 2024, Milano appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded 16 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries.