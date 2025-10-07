Bills Made Two More Practice Squad Moves Today

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed CB Jalen Kimber to the practice squad and released LB Otis Reese IV. This is in addition to the reported signing of LB Baylon Spector earlier.

Practice squad transactions ⬇️ – Signed LB Baylon Spector & CB Jalen Kimber to the practice squad. – Released LB Otis Reese IV from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/YawvF4Jfaw — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 7, 2025

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Shane Buechele RB Frank Gore Jr. WR Stephen Gosnell WR Kristian Wilkerson TE Keleki Latu OL Travis Clayton (International) OL Kendrick Green DT Zion Logue DT Jordan Phillips LB Keonta Jenkins CB Dane Jackson DE Andre Jones Jr WR Gabe Davis (Injured) DB Jordan Poyer DT Phidarian Mathis G Nick Broeker LB Baylon Spector CB Jalen Kimber

Spector, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Bills out of Clemson in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025.

He was entering the final year of that deal when he was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and later cut from IR.

In 2024, Spector appeared in nine games for the Bills and recorded 34 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.