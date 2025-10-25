Bills Make Three Moves, Activate CB Maxwell Hairston From IR

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve officially activated rookie CB Maxwell Hairston from Injured Reserve.

The Bills also elevated S Jordan Poyer and DT Jordan Phillips to their active roster.

Hairston, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 79th-ranked cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class out of West Bloomfield, Michigan. He committed to Kentucky and was the 11th-ranked recruit in their 2021 class.

Hairston made second-team All-SEC in 2023 and missed five games in his final season with a shoulder injury.

The Bills drafted Hairston with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $15,238,238 contract that includes a $7,722,354 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Hairston appeared in 32 games and made 20 starts over three seasons. He recorded 89 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 16 passes defended and six interceptions.