Bills Making WR Keon Coleman Healthy Scratch Today

According to Erik Turner, the Bills are making WR Keon Coleman a healthy scratch for Week 11’s game against the Buccaneers.

Jordan Schultz confirms the report and says Coleman had a strong week of practice but the team wants to see more from him in other areas.

Ian Rapoport says Coleman was late to meetings on Friday morning, leading to the demotion.

The team will be promoting WRs Mecole Hardman and Gabriel Davis today instead.

Coleman, 22, transferred to Florida State after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Michigan State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was first-team All-ACC in 2023. He declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bills selected Coleman with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round. He signed a four-year, $10,074,258 contract that included a $4,146,732 signing bonus.

In 2025, Coleman has appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught 32 passes on 49 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns.