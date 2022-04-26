Bills Officially Exercise Fifth-Year Option For DT Ed Oliver

The Buffalo Bills announced they have officially exercised the fifth-year option for DT Ed Oliver.

Oliver, 24, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that includes a $12,329,200 signing bonus.

The fifth-year option for Oliver will be worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Oliver appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 41 total tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.