Bills Officially Exercise Fifth-Year Option For DT Ed Oliver

The Buffalo Bills announced they have officially exercised the fifth-year option for DT Ed Oliver.
We’ve exercised the fifth-year option on DT Ed Oliver.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/TmoNst3TYu
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 26, 2022
Oliver, 24, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that includes a $12,329,200 signing bonus.
The fifth-year option for Oliver will be worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.
In 2021, Oliver appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 41 total tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.
