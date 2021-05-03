Bills Officially Exercise Fifth-Year Option On LB Tremaine Edmunds

The Buffalo Bills are exercising LB Tremaine Edmunds‘ fifth-year option.

We've exercised the fifth year option on QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds.

The move will cost the Bills $12.726 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.

The Bills sent the 22nd overall pick as well as a third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft to Baltimore in exchange for the 16th overall pick and a fifth-round selection to secure Edmunds.

The Bills will look to solidify the long-term futures of both of their former first-round picks, Edmunds and QB Josh Allen.

Edmunds, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million dollar rookie deal with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft that included a $7.286 million dollar signing bonus.

In 2020, Edmunds appeared in 15 games, accruing a total of 115 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and three passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 74 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.