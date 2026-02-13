Bills Officially Hire 20 Assistants To Coaching Staff, Including John Fox

The Buffalo Bills announced they’ve officially hired 20 assistant coaches to their staff under new HC Joe Brady.

The Bills have announced the hiring of 20 assistants to the team’s staff ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6bHWbVERm5 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 13, 2026

Here is a full list of their new hires:

Bobby April III (Outside Linebackers)

(Outside Linebackers) Rob Boras (Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends)

(Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends) Joe Danna (Secondary)

(Secondary) John Egorugwu (Inside Linebackers)

(Inside Linebackers) John Fox (Senior Assistant Coach)

(Senior Assistant Coach) Austin Gund (Assistant Offensive Line)

(Assistant Offensive Line) Bo Hardegree (Quarterbacks)

(Quarterbacks) Terrance Jamison (Defensive Line)

(Defensive Line) Mark Lubick (Pass Game Specialist/Game Management)

(Pass Game Specialist/Game Management) D.J. Mangas (Assistant Wide Receivers)

(Assistant Wide Receivers) Pat Meyer (Offensive Line)

(Offensive Line) Jason Rebrovich (Senior Defensive Assistant)

(Senior Defensive Assistant) Craig Roberston (Defensive Quality Control)

(Defensive Quality Control) Kyle Shurmur (Assistant Quarterbacks)

(Assistant Quarterbacks) Kelly Skipper (Running Backs)

(Running Backs) Drew Terrell (Wide Receivers)

(Wide Receivers) Jay Valai (Cornerbacks)

(Cornerbacks) Alvin Vaughn (Defensive Assistant)

(Defensive Assistant) Turner West (Assistant Special Teams)

(Assistant Special Teams) Milli Wilson (Offensive Assistant/Fellowship Coach)

Fox, 71, began his NFL coaching career with the Steelers back in 1989 as their defensive backs coach back. He worked with a number of teams including the Chargers, Raiders, Rams and Giants before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2002.

After nine years in Carolina, Fox was hired by the Broncos as their coach for the 2011 season. Denver elected to part ways with Fox after four seasons and he joined the Bears a year later where he remained for three seasons.

For his career, Fox has a record of 133-123 (52 percent), which includes seven playoff appearances and two trips to the Super Bowl.

Terrell, 34, began his coaching career with Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant in 2014 and joined Michigan as a graduate assistant from 2015 to 2017.

From there, the Panthers gave him his first NFL job in 2018 and 2019 as an offensive quality control coach. The Commanders hired him as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2020 and promoted him to receivers coach from 2021 to 2022.

The Cardinals hired him as WRs coach and passing game coordinator in 2023.