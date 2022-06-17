Bills Officially Re-Sign WR Jake Kumerow

The Buffalo Bills officially re-signed WR Jake Kumerow to a contract on Friday.

This comes just a day after Buffalo released Kumerow in what turned out to be a cap-related transaction.

Kumerow was a key special teams player for the Bills in 2021.

Kumerow, 30, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Whitewater back in 2015. He was on and off the team’s practice squad during his rookie season but returned to the Bengals on a futures contract.

Kumerow eventually joined the Packers and returned to Green Bay on a futures contract for the 2018 season. He returned to Green Bay on an exclusive rights contract before signing on with the Bills in 2020 after being waived.

The Saints later claimed Kumerow off waivers before releasing him from their practice squad. He returned to the Bills on a futures contract last January.

In 2021, Kumerow appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded two receptions on six targets for 28 yards.