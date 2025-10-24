Bills Officially Rule Out Three From Week 8

The Buffalo Bills announced they’ve officially ruled out DT DaQuan Jones, WR Josh Palmer, and S Taylor Rapp from Week 8 against the Panthers.
Rapp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.
Rapp was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in 2023. The Bills re-signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $14.5 million in 2024.
In 2025, Rapp has appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 26 tackles and no interceptions.
