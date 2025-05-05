Bills Officially Sign WR Elijah Moore

The Buffalo Bills announced they have officially signed WR Elijah Moore to a one-year deal.

The Browns placed the unrestricted free-agent tender on Moore, which means he’ll count as part of the compensatory free agent selections.

The tender carried a value of $3.428 million for 2025, but he will ultimately get a different deal from Buffalo.

Moore, 25, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when the Jets drafted him with pick No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8,940,427 million with a $3,862,129 million signing bonus. He was traded to the Browns for a third-round pick in March 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2024, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and caught 61 passes on 102 targets for 538 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.