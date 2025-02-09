Bills Parting Ways With ST Coordinator Matthew Smiley

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills have parted ways with ST coordinator Matthew Smiley.

There was some speculation about Smiley’s job security after Buffalo’s special teams faltered in a few moments this season, including in the playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Enough time had passed that it seemed Smiley would be back but evidently Buffalo decided it was time to shake things up.

Smiley, 46, got his start in coaching at Dartmouth in 2005. After several years in college, he made the jump to the NFL as an assistant special teams coach with the Jaguars in 2013.

Smiley remained in Jacksonville until joining the Bills in 2017. Buffalo promoted him to full-time ST coordinator in 2022.