Bills Place DE Landon Jackson On Active/PUP List

The Buffalo Bills have placed third-round DE Landon Jackson on the active/PUP list, per the NFL transaction wire.

Players on the list still count against the roster limit and can come off the list at any time once they pass a physical, but this opens the door for them to remain on the list once the season starts.

Jackson, 22, was a four-star recruit and the eighth-ranked edge in the 2021 recruiting class out of Texarkana, Texas. He committed to LSU and transferred to Arkansas after one season with the Tigers. Jackson earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2023 and Second Team All-SEC in 2024.

The Bills used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round on Jackson. He signed a four-year, $6,615,272 rookie contract that includes a $1,451,110 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Jackson appeared in 42 games and recorded 116 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defended.