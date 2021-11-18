Bills Place OT Spencer Brown On COVID-19 List, Activate WR Jake Kumerow

The Buffalo Bills announced they have placed third-round OT Spencer Brown on the COVID-19 list.

Buffalo also activated WR Jake Kumerow from the COVID-19 list.

-OL Spencer Brown has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. -WR Jake Kumerow has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 18, 2021

The rookie has been Buffalo’s starting right tackle, so this is a setback for the Bills’ offense.

Brown, 23, was a three-year starter at Northern Iowa and was second-team All-MVFC as a redshirt junior. He opted out of the 2020 spring season to prepare for the draft instead and was selected by the Bills in the third round in 2021.

Brown signed a four-year deal worth $4,834,695 that also includes a signing bonus of $876,142.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in seven games for the Bills and made four starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 53 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.