Bills Placing OL Tommy Doyle On Injured Reserve

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Alaina Getzenberg, the Bills are placing OL Tommy Doyle on injured reserve on Monday. 

Tommy Doyle

Doyle, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Bills out of Miami (OH) back in 2020. He’s in the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,795,724 and is set to earn a salary of $940,000 in 2023. 

He finished last season on the injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL. 

 

