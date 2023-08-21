Bills Placing OL Tommy Doyle On Injured Reserve

According to Alaina Getzenberg, the Bills are placing OL Tommy Doyle on injured reserve on Monday.

Doyle, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Bills out of Miami (OH) back in 2020. He’s in the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,795,724 and is set to earn a salary of $940,000 in 2023.

He finished last season on the injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.