Bills Planning To Sign OLB Matthew Judon To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills intend to sign OLB Matt Judon to their practice squad on Friday after hosting him for a visit.

Judon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. He was entering the final year of thta deal when he was traded to Atlanta prior to the 2024 season in exchange for a third-round pick.

The Dolphins signed Judon to a one-year contract this past August but was waived earlier this week.

In 2025, Judon appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.