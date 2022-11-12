Bills QB Josh Allen Expected To Play In Week 10

Ian Rapoport reports that Bills QB Josh Allen is able to grip the football and will likely play against the Vikings, despite having a sprained elbow.

Allen suffered the injury near the end of the team’s Week 9 loss to the Jets.

Allen, 26, is a former first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $21.183 million rookie contract in 2018 that included a $13.485 million signing bonus when the Bills picked up his fifth-year option last month.

Buffalo later signed Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension entering the 2021 season.

In 2022, Allen has started eight games for the Bills, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has rushed 62 times for 392 yards and four additional touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Allen as the news is available.