Bills QB Josh Allen Named 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player

Bills QB Josh Allen was named the NFL MVP for the 2024 season at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday.

Allen beat out Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Eagles RB Saquon Barkley for the award.

Allen, 28, is a former first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills out of Wyoming in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $21.183 million rookie contract in 2021 that included a $13.485 million signing bonus when the Bills picked up his fifth-year option.

Buffalo later signed Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension entering the 2021 season.

In 2024, Allen has appeared in 14 games for the Bills and thrown for 3,395 yards while completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 484 yards and 11 touchdowns.