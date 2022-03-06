Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky Could Sign For $10M+, At Least Five Teams Reportedly Interested

According to Jeremy Fowler, Bills backup QB Mitchell Trubisky has a legitimately hot market and is expected to make more than $10 million a year on his next contract.

Fowler says in addition to the Commanders, Steelers and Giants, which other reports have indicated are interested in signing the former No. 2 pick, the Panthers and potentially the Broncos could also get in the mix.

He adds some teams would like to pair Trubisky with a first-round pick at the position to allow them to ease the rookie in.

Trubisky, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract last year.

In 2021, Trubisky appeared in six games for the Bills and completed 75 percent of his passes for 43 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.

