Bills & Raiders Among Teams Interested In WR Rashid Shaheed

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote that multiple executives he talked to at the Combine last week were linking the Bills to Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed as a free agent target.

He adds others are linking Shaheed to the Raiders, where he’d reunite with HC Klint Kubiak who coached him in both Seattle and New Orleans.

And of course, a return to Seattle would very much be on the table after he was a key piece in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run. He’s said he would love to re-sign with the team.

Shaheed, 27, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights-free agent before signing a new extension in lieu of a restricted free agent tender. New Orleans traded him to Seattle midseason in 2025 for fourth and fifth-round picks.

In 2025, Shaheed appeared in 18 games for the Saints and Seahawks. He caught 59 passes for 687 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He has also totaled 339 punt return yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts, along with 447 kick return yards with a touchdown on 15 attempts.

