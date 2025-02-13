Bills RB James Cook Seeking $15M Per Year In New Extension?

Bills RB James Cook is eligible for an extension this offseason as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal following a second-straight 1,000-yard season.

On Wednesday, Cook went live on Instagram and pinned his own comment saying “15 mill year.”

That AAV number would put him behind only 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey in terms of AAV and just ahead of guys like Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs.

Cook, 25, is the younger brother of NFL RB Dalvin Cook. He won a National Championship at Georgia back in 2021 and was selected in the second round by the Bills in the 2022 draft.

He is currently in the third year of a four-year, $5,832,057 rookie contract that includes a $1,421,496 signing bonus, and $2,391,590 guaranteed.

In 2024, Cook appeared in 16 games for the Bills and rushed 207 times for 1,009 yards (4.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 258 yards (8.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.

