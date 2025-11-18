Bills Re-Sign CB Brandon Codrington To P-Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they have re-signed CB/KR Brandon Codrington to the practice squad.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Shane Buechele RB Frank Gore Jr. WR Stephen Gosnell TE Keleki Latu OL Travis Clayton (International) OL Kendrick Green DT Zion Logue LB Keonta Jenkins CB Dane Jackson DE Andre Jones Jr WR Gabe Davis G Nick Broeker LB Baylon Spector DT Tommy Akingbesote DB Te’Cory Couch DT Morgan Fox CB Brandon Codrington

Codrington, 25, signed with the Jets as an UDFA out of NC Central in May 2024. He was traded to the Bills for a late-round pick swap coming out of the preseason.

Codrington has primarily been a kickoff returner to this point in his career.

In his collegiate career, Codrington appeared in 42 games over four seasons at NC Central. He recorded 66 tackles and five passes defended. He also returned 69 kickoffs for 1,359 yards and a touchdown along with 61 punts for 789 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2025, Codrington has appeared in four games for the Bills and returned 14 kickoffs for 375 yards (26.8 average) and 10 punts for 58 yards.