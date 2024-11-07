Bills Release DT Zion Logue

The Buffalo Bills announced they have released DT Zion Logue.

Logue, 23, was a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in the 2024 draft out of Georiga. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract through 2027.

Logue was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before re-signing to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Buffalo signed Logue off the Falcons’ practice squad to their active roster in October.

Logue has yet to appear in an NFL game or record a statistic.