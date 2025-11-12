Bills Release P Cameron Johnston From Injured Reserve

According to Lance Lysowki, the Bills released P Cameron Johnston from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Wednesday.

Johnston has been on injured reserve since suffering a knee injury in Week 4.

Johnston, 33, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before returning to the Eagles on a futures contract for the 2018 season.

The Eagles re-signed Johnston to an exclusive rights contract but he eventually signed with the Texans in 2021 and remained with Houston until signing a three-year, $9 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2024.

Johnston was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts at the end of camp this year and caught on with the Bills in September.

In 2025, Johnston appeared in three games for the Bills and punted seven times for 308 yards (44.0 avg), with two landing inside the 20-yard line.