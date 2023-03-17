Bills Release WR Isaiah McKenzie

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve released WR Isaiah McKenzie.

McKenzie, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2017. He was in the second year of his rookie contract when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.

McKenzie was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster before eventually being claimed by the Bills in 2018. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year contract in 2020 and then gave him a two-year contract last year.

In 2022, McKenzie appeared in 15 games for the Bills and caught 42 passes for 423 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.