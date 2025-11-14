Bills Rule Out TE Dalton Kincaid From Week 11, Among Two Players

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced that they’ve ruled out TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) from Week 11 against the Buccaneers, per Alaina Getzenberg.

McDermott added that WR Khalil Shakir (ribs) is expected to play: “[He] is heading in the right direction and should be in a good spot for the game.”

Kincaid, 26, spent two years at San Diego before transferring to Utah. He was twice named third-team All-American, once at San Diego and once at Utah, and was honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2021.

The Bills selected him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $14,490,995 rookie contract that includes a $7,538,906 signing bonus.

In 2025, Kincaid has appeared in eight games for the Bills and recorded 29 receptions on 36 targets for 448 yards (15.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.