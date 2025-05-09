Bills Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Buffalo Bills officially signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp this weekend.
The full list includes:
-
Mississippi State WR Kelly Akharaiyi
-
Arkansas State OL Jacob Bayer
-
New Mexico DT Devin Brandt-Epps
-
Virginia Tech WR Stephen Gosnell
-
Montana DE Hayden Harris
-
Virginia Tech LB Keonta Jenkins
-
Washington TE Keleki Latu
-
New Hampshire DS Wande Owens
-
Miami CB Daryl Porter Jr.
-
Baylor WR Hal Presley III
-
California OL Rush Reimer
-
LSU DE Paris Shand
Shand was a three-star prospect and the No. 79-ranked defensive lineman in the 2020 recruiting class out of Windsor, Connecticut. He committed to Arizona and spent three seasons there before transferring to LSU for his final two years.
In his collegiate career, Shand appeared in 50 games and recorded 83 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defended.
