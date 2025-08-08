Bills Sign K Caden Davis, Cut WR Kelly Akharaiyi

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve signed K Caden Davis to a contract and released WR Kelly Akharaiyi.

The Bills brought Davis in for a workout on Thursday with K Tyler Bass out with a pelvic injury.

Davis, 24, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in May. However, New York cut him loose in July.

During his college career, Davis appeared in 58 games and converted 98.2 percent of his extra point attempts and 76.8 percent of his field goals.