Bills Sign Six Draft Picks

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve signed six of their nine draft picks to contracts ahead of the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend.
Here are the signed draft picks:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|30
|Maxwell Hairston
|CB
|2
|41
|T.J. Sanders
|DT
|3
|72
|Landon Jackson
|EDGE
|Signed
|4
|109
|Deone Walker
|DT
|5
|170
|Jordan Hancock
|CB
|Signed
|5
|173
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|Signed
|6
|177
|Dorian Strong
|CB
|Signed
|6
|206
|Chase Lundt
|OT
|Signed
|7
|240
|Kaden Prather
|WR
|Signed
Jackson, 22, was a four-star recruit and the eighth-ranked edge in the 2021 recruiting class out of Texarkana, Texas. He committed to LSU and transferred to Arkansas after one season with the Tigers.
Jackson earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2023 and Second Team All-SEC in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 9 edge and the No. 47 overall player with a second-round grade.
The Bills used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round on Jackson. He is projected to sign Jackson to a four-year, $6,615,272 contract that includes a $1,451,110 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Jackson appeared in 42 games and recorded 116 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defended.
