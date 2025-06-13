Bills Sign Two Picks Including First-Round CB Maxwell Hairston

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed first-round CB Maxwell Hairston and fourth-round DT Deone Walker to rookie contracts.

Signed draft picks CB Maxwell Hairston (Round 1, 30th overall) & DT Deone Walker (Round 4, 109th overall). pic.twitter.com/ZsnhQT1NeK — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) June 13, 2025

This leaves Buffalo with just one remaining unsigned pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 30 Maxwell Hairston CB Signed 2 41 T.J. Sanders DT 3 72 Landon Jackson EDGE Signed 4 109 Deone Walker DT Signed 5 170 Jordan Hancock CB Signed 5 173 Jackson Hawes TE Signed 6 177 Dorian Strong CB Signed 6 206 Chase Lundt OT Signed 7 240 Kaden Prather WR Signed

Hairston, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 79th-ranked cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class out of West Bloomfield, Michigan. He committed to Kentucky and was the 11th-ranked recruit in their 2021 class.

Hairston made Second Team All-SEC in 2023 and missed five games in his final season with a shoulder injury.

The Bills used the No. 30 overall pick in round one on Hairston. He’s projected to sign Hairston to a four-year, $15,238,238 contract that includes a $7,722,354 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Hairston appeared in 32 games and made 20 starts over three seasons. He recorded 89 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 16 passes defended and six interceptions.

Walker, 21, was a three-year starter at Kentucky. He earned Third Team All-SEC honors in 2024, was Second Team All-SEC in 2023, and Freshman All-American and All-SEC Freshman in 2022.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former Dolphins and Bills DT Jordan Phillips.

The Bills used the No. 109 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Walker. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,245,097 contract with a $1,045,097 signing bonus.

During his college career, Walker appeared in 37 games and recorded 132 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, and six pass defenses.