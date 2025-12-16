Bills Signing K Michael Badgley

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bills are signing K Michael Badgley and plan to elevate him against the Browns in place of injured K Matt Prater.

Badgley, 30, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker. Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

From there, he played for the Titans, Colts, and Bears before joining the Lions. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season, but released him in July, and he caught on with the Commanders.

Washington released Badgley, and he had a brief stint with the Titans before being cut yet again and joining the Lions. He was promoted from Detroit’s practice squad and returned to the Lions on a one-year deal.

Most recently, Badgley had worked out for the Jets back in March of 2025, but ultimately did not sign with the team and joined the Colts as an injury replacement during the season.

In 2025, Badgley has appeared in seven games for the Colts and converted on 10 of his 11 field goal attempts and 18 of his 21 extra points.