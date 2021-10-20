Bills TE Dawson Knox Had Surgery On Broken Hand, Expected To Miss Time

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Bills TE Dawson Knox had surgery on his broken hand sustained Monday night against the Titans.

Garafolo says Knox is expected to miss a few weeks with the injury. Buffalo thankfully has its bye this week, meaning Knox might only miss a couple of games.

Knox, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Ole Miss. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus.

In 2021, Knox has appeared in six games for the Bills and caught 21 of 27 targets for 286 yards receiving and five touchdowns.