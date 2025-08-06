The Buffalo Bills tried out three linebackers on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Of the trio, Ciarlo was signed to a contract.

Hudson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was among Washington’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason

Washington re-signed Hudson to the practice squad and re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2023. He signed a one-year deal with the Saints for the 2024 season. However, New Orleans cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Browns later signed Hudson to their active roster and he finished the season in Cleveland.

In 2024, Hudson appeared in 17 games for the Saints and Browns and recorded nine total tackles.