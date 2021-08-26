Bills Release OL Forrest Lamp & WR Duke Williams From IR With Settlement

The Buffalo Bills officially waived OL Forrest Lamp and WR Duke Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Lamp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660.

The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year contract this past April before placing him on injured reserve earlier in the week.

In 2020, Lamp appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 72 guard out of 80 qualifying players.