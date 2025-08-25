Bills Waiving QB Shane Buechele

The Buffalo Bills are waiving QB Shane Buechele, according to Adam Schefter.

Buechele, 27, was a two-year starter at SMU after spending three years at Texas. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted to the roster and re-signed as an exclusive rights-free agent. He then re-signed to the practice squad back.

The Chiefs released Buechele and he signed on with the Bills’ practice squad. He later wound up signing a futures deal with the team and was placed on injured reserve back in August of 2024.

In five seasons for SMU and Texas, Buechele had a 63.1 completion percentage with 11,660 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also had 478 rushing yards with eight touchdowns in 56 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.