Bills Will Place WR Gabriel Davis On Practice Squad Injured List

Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters today that WR Gabriel Davis would be placed on the practice squad injured list once he signs, per Katherine Fitzgerald.

“He’s still dealing with the injury,” McDermott said, referencing a meniscus injury that ended Davis’ 2024 season with the Jaguars. “… I think the vision here is… that he can maybe help us on the field. That’s down the road.”

Davis took half a dozen visits this offseason as teams tried to get a handle on where he was with his health and the knee. In the end, he returned to Buffalo where his career started.

The practice squad injured list functions similarly to regular injured reserve, with players not counting toward the 16-player practice squad limit and needing to miss a minimum of four games before they can be reinstated.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Davis this past offseason after he failed a physical.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

