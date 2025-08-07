Bills Worked Out Two Kickers

The Buffalo Bills hosted kickers Caden Davis and John Hoyland for workouts on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Davis, 24, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in May. However, New York cut him loose in July.

During his college career, Davis appeared in 58 games and converted 98.2 percent of his extra point attempts and 76.8 percent of his field goals.